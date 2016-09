Celebrate the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture by attending Eugene Roy Vango’s art show. The event will take place at 1239 V Street SE on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Vango has trained hundreds of young artists, and has made a large contribution to Black art – since the ‘60s – with his group and solo pieces. The show will display 12 award winning acrylic paintings by Vango. For more information, visit anacostiaarted.org.