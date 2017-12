Evangel Cathedral is scheduled to present the 27 Anniversary of its “Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. The star-studded production is scheduled to be held at 13901 Central Ave at noon and 4 p.m. The celebration is scheduled to feature gospel singers Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and Tye Tribett. Tickets range from $45 to $65. For more information, contact Langston Powell at 757-270-1294 or Herman Jenkins 757-353-7333.