‘Evening at Duke’s Place’ to Raise Funds for D.C. Arts School

The second annual Duke Ellington School of the Arts gala, “Evening at Duke’s Place,” is scheduled to be held on Sept. 16 at the Ritz Carlton in Northwest Washington D.C.

“It’s benefitting the many young people across the District of Columbia and Virginia and Maryland, who apply to be admitted to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and it gives them an opportunity. Many of our students are from underserved areas throughout D.C,” Harriette Ecton, chief development officer for the Ellington Fund, a nonprofit organization that serves as the charitable arm of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, told the AFRO.

In addition, the gala is celebrating the school’s move back to Georgetown, after three years of an extensive renovation that displaced the prestigious arts school in two different buildings, and trailers in the U-Street corridor.

The gala is being held to commemorate the newly renovated building and to raise funds for the school. Actor Lamman Rucker is scheduled to be the master of ceremony and singer Sylver Logan Sharpe is expected to perform. The group Leonard, Coleman, and Blount, formerly members of The Temptations, The Platters, and The Drifters, are also expected to perform at the gala.

