Prince George’s County Primary Election Corrections

Last week the AFRO ran a roundup of African American candidates running in the Prince George’s County primary election and neglected to include Everette Browning Sr. and Tim Allen.

Maryland State Senate District 24

Everette Browning Sr. is a Bowie resident, combat veteran, husband, father, Vice President for a veteran-owned minority business, and Vice President of Mentoring for the 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County, Inc. If elected to District 24 of the Maryland State Senate, Browning hopes to establish education and economic development initiatives in order to build and maintain a generational wealth infrastructure for Prince George’s County families.​

Maryland State Senate District 23

Tim Adams is a community leader, recipient of Maryland Democratic Distinguished Leadership award, and owner of SA-Tech, a $60-million company that works to protect the nation’s defense. Adams seeks to improve economic opportunities for the people of Prince George’s County, work towards universal healthcare and improve schools and the pipeline to college.