Everything You Need to Know About the Ravens’ 23-16 Win Over the Colts

Joe Flacco tossed two touchdowns to help lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 23-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 23 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The win improved the Ravens’ overall record to 9-6 and gave them full control over their own destiny in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth.

The Ravens are “In” If They Win

There was a lot of confusion wrapped around the two Wild Card seeds in the AFC playoff picture. Just last week, it appeared as if the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, who had been tied with the Ravens at an 8-6 record, were primed to take the fifth and sixth seeds in the AFC playoffs. By knocking off Indianapolis (3-12), Baltimore moved into the fifth seed with a 9-6 overall record, while the Bills and Titans have both yet to play their own Christmas Eve games., If the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular season finale on Dec. 31, they are guaranteed to clinch the fifth seed.

Baltimore Was Built To Play in Cold Weather

Not every team is built to ball in December and January weather. Every season, we see a ton of teams look good in the first half of the season, during the months of September, October and even November, when it’s still relatively warm. But once December rolls around, and it starts to get really cold outside, a lot of players begin to break. That’s never the case in Baltimore.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome has a history of drafting players he knows will not just hold up, but thrive in frigid conditions. For instance, Joe Flacco was drafted specifically because of his huge hands and big arm, which allow him to better grip slippery balls and launch them through rain, snow or wind. Flacco has lived up to those expectations, posting a 22-14 career record in December and an 11-5 playoff record in January. The colder it gets, the better he plays. On top of that, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows how to prepare his unit to best survive inclement weather; he has led the Ravens to a 3-1 record this December.

Next: The Ravens will host the Bengals (5-9) on New Year’s Eve in Baltimore.