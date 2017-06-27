The D.C. Council will hold a public hearing on June 29 at 9am at John A. Wilson building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. The hearing will be held on the Fair Elections Act of 2017 that is currently in the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety. The campaign, backed by more than 70 organizations from across the District, is mobilizing to support the legislation. If passed, the act would strengthen local democracy by allowing candidates and elected officials to spend more time with their constituents.
Fair Elections Open Hearing
Room 500, D.C. Council, John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave N.W.
by: AFRO Staff
