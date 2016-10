FallFest 2016 will be held on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse gardens along Washington Avenue in downtown Towson, Md. The event will feature scarecrow making, games and contests, food trucks, vendors a silent auction, kittens available for adoption, music and more. The event is being held rain or shine and is free and open to the public.