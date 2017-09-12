The Family Day festival is scheduled to be held on Sept. 16 at President Lincoln’s Cottage, 3700 North Capitol Street, NW from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free family-friendly activities will be available as well as a free kids run/walk. Family Day is collaborating with the Freedom 5k marathon on their 4th anniversary in commemoration of the lives and sacrifices of American soldiers. Filming will also take place at the festival for an upcoming documentary geared towards the lives and impact of American soldiers. Although Family Day activities are free, registration is required. To register, visit runforfreedom5k.com or email terri@potomacriverrunning.com.