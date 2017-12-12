Farewell Concert Slated to Honor Famed Soloist, Director and Activist Viola B. Bradford

On Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., well-wishers from across the nation will come together to say farewell and pay tribute to the ministry of famed soloist Viola B. Bradford who is leaving D.C. to relocate to Montgomery, Ala. Bradford, a civil rights and social activist, educator and recording artist, is founder of the D.C.-based Friends In Music Ministry (FIMM), which produces the annual presentation of Glenn Burleigh’s “Born To Die” Christmas Cantata. The site for the Farewell Service is Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th Street, NW (13th and Fairmont Streets, NW), where Winston Ridley presides as the pastor and Blanche Hammond is the minister of Music. This celebration is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Patricia Barnes Brookes at 202-438-3558 or Thelma Paige-Deneal at 202-806-7041.