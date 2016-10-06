Fetty Wap Brings $165K to Court, Pays $360 Fine

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (AP) — Fetty Wap (WAHP’) says he brought about $165,000 in cash to a New Jersey municipal building where he admitted to charges including driving with tinted windows and a suspended license.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose name is Willie Maxwell II, was ordered to pay $360 in fines. The Paterson native appeared in a Cedar Grove court on Wednesday with wads of cash sticking out of his pockets.

Maxwell also pleaded guilty to failing to replace lost, destroyed or defaced license plates and a false burglar alarm that went off at his home more than twice.

Maxwell’s attorney says his client has applied for a medical exemption for the tinted windows.

He says Maxwell, who’s blind in one eye due to a childhood eye affliction, has glaucoma.