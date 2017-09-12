As part of its 46th anniversary, Fiesta D.C. is scheduled to host its annual Fiesta D.C. parade and festival on Constitution Avenue, NW between 7th and 14th Street and on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 3rd and 7th Streets. The events that are scheduled for the anniversary are themed under the preservation and empowerment of the Latina community and culture through various live performances by Native Latina dance troups and other forms of entertainment. The festival, on Sept. 17 and will include a beauty pageant, food and refreshments, and live performances. For more information, visit Fiestadc.org.