First Baptist Church of Glenarden Christmas Play

The First Baptist Church of Glenarden will feature gospel artists Ruth La’Ontra and Brandon Gaines as Mary and Joseph along with Leah Clark Leach as the angel in – “The Uncut Coming of Christ,” – a dramatic and contemporary adaptation on the birth of Christ on Dec. 10 at the church’s Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Drive. Doors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. with questions and answers with the cast beginning at 10:30 a.m. The play is scheduled to begin at noon. This play is free and a holiday favorite for all ages.