First Baptist of Glenarden Presents ‘Black Boy Blues’ Play

Kenny Dickerson and Ashley Rios star as Carter Blue and Jonni Mae Thomas in “Black Boy Blues: The Struggle of African-American Men,” a dramatic play based on the Tulsa Race Riots in 1921. The free play kicks off First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s celebration of Black History Month, which includes a special event featuring author Dr. Joel Freeman and a children’s historical reenactment program. The play will run on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. at the church, 600 Watkins Park Drive.