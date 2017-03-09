Did the ‘First Family of Hip-Hop’ Steal All of Dru Hill’s Royalties?

Baltimore native Sisqó sold millions of records as a solo artist and had many hits with his group Dru Hill.

But in a lawsuit, he and his bandmates, allege they have not received any royalties since 1996. They did, however, receive “substantial” advances and revenues from touring and merchandise, according to their lawyer. Further, the group alleges the money was stolen by 27 Red Music Publishing, a now defunct business that was owned by the now deceased Rhondo Robinson, a scion of the Robinson family, which started Sugar Hill Records.

Allegations of mob ties and stealing artists’ money have followed the Robinsons since Sylvia Robinson and her husband, Joseph, started Sugar Hill Records in 1979. The label put out the first hip hop record, Rapper’s Delight, a seminal moment that is credited with proving that rap music was commercially viable.

The original members of Sugar Hill— Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright, Henry “Big Bank Hank” Jackson, and Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien —in a 2011 documentary alleged the Robinson family prevented them from using their own names to perform. The seed money to start the label was reportedly given to the family by reputed mobster Morris “Mo” Levy.

In 2005 Sisqó, frustrated that he felt he was not receiving the proper amount of royalties from his original publisher Art of War Music Publishing, contracted with 27 Red Music Publishing to collect royalties covering the period of 1996-2005. Art of War in 2002 signed an agreement with EMI where EMI would pay royalties to artists under contract to Art of War.

The group’s lawsuit states that EMI paid over $600,000 to 27 Red Music and that 27 Red Music never paid the members. Mark “Sisqó” Andrews, James “Woody Rock” Green and Larry “Jazz” Anthony are part of the suit. Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin is not. 27 Red did not defend itself. “They were served and nobody showed up,” Lita Rosario, lawyer for the group, told the AFRO. A representative for the Robinson family, who currently star in the Bravo reality show, “First Family of Hip-Hop,” did not respond to multiple requests for comment by press time.

On Feb. 24 a judge dismissed the group’s claims with prejudice. Kevin Peck, the group’s manager and a Baltimore native, would have been entitled to 10-20 percent of the group’s royalties. According to Rosario he did not receive any of that money. Rosario said she would file an appeal within 30 days.

“Unfortunately for myself & my fellow song writer/artists we have already paid with our blood, sweat and tears, giving back to the public in the form of music and only looked to be compensated fairly for our efforts,” Sisqó said in a statement. “Even though I am, years later, asking for compensation for the works that I have done, I still have faith that the light will always outshine the darkness, and the truth will always come to light.”