Me First Yoga and Beyond is scheduled to hold a Meet and Greet fundraiser on Feb. 11 at the Thurgood Marshall Center, 1816 12th Street, NW, from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. The fundraiser will include yoga sessions, a care demo, sample snacks and a raffle. Participation is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 240-343-2584 or email andrea@mefirstyoga@gmail.com.