How to Fix Broken System

As the midpoint approaches for a school year marred by allegations of graduation fraud, a lack of qualified full-time instructors, and pest infestations, District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson entered one of two monthly community forums Dec. 12, eager to double-down efforts for the successful matriculation of DCPS students and support of staff.

The forum, held at Eastern High School in Northeast D.C., gave instructors, members of Local School Advisory Teams, parents, and residents a chance to ask questions of Wilson and DCPS leadership and help develop DCPS’s Strategic Priorities Initiatives. Using a budgeting pie-chart of core areas, Wilson asked how best to budget for the areas of literacy, technology, attendance, and social emotional learning.

“This is a school issue where conversations need to be had about what school procedures are in conjunction with what District procedures are and how we are establishing criteria for our school policies and how they work,” Wilson told the roughly 75 people in attendance.

Many participants expressed frustration over funding for both core operations and extracurricular needs, in which, one grandparent, Shirley Brasswell, said it seemed like things seemed simpler when she was in school.

“I am a product of DCPS and remember Floretta McKenzie [who was schools superintendent in the 1980s] cracking that whip to make sure that all students felt safe, had access, and accomplished their goals,” Brasswell, whose grandsons attend Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in Southwest D.C., told the AFRO. “We’ve heard the tales of bedbugs and rodents, lead water, and lack of teachers, and I respect Chancellor Wilson for holding these monthly meetings with the public. It makes me feel better knowing that he may not have all the answers, but he is willing to work with us to find solutions.”

Theodora H. Brown, the advisory team chair for McKinley High School in Northeast D.C., expressed concerns over infrastructure maintenance.

“When speaking of budgeting for maintenance, that includes buildings that were renovated early and now require general upkeep to remain viable, we also must factor in the training of staff to program and maintain the technology we receive – something critical at a technology high school,” Brown told the AFRO. “But emotionally, if our students are having challenges, we need to address those issues as well. It’s a lot.”

Against a backdrop of allegations of fraudulent graduations and a Dec.1 report from local news station WJLA News 7 that 126 of 128 D.C. public school graduates required remedial courses once enrolled at the University of the District of Columbia, one H.D. Woodson High School, which is located in Northeast D.C., teacher told the AFRO that many educational goals were simply unattainable because of real-life issues such as hunger and violence.

“We have students who are in classes with revolving substitutes for four months at a time, in addition to having personal crises, like coming to school hungry or dealing with sexual assault. There are a lot of issues going on in addition to passing standardized tests.”

Others concurred.

“Unless we come up with a holistic approach for helping these young people matriculate through life, not just a classroom, we are failing them,” Jacqueline Champion, a resident near Eastern High School, in Northeast D.C., told the AFRO. “The school administrators need to stop looking at education like a business and get back to breathing competency and structure into these kids’ lives. If you graduate and can barely write your name, that is no success for the schools.”

Wilson said that the goal for each school includes ensuring student reach their full potential within a nurturing environment. Each month Wilson holds Living Room Chats, and utilizes information gathered from advisory teams and the Chancellor’s Parent Cabinet to address concerns and solicit solutions.