Flacco on Fire as Ravens Route Dolphins, 38-6

Quarterback Joe Flacco put on one of the best performances of his career, tossing four touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens dominated the Miami Dolphins in their most impressive victory this season: A 38-6 beatdown on Dec. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The win advanced Baltimore’s overall record to 7-5. The Ravens still lead the AFC North with a 4-0 division record.



Baltimore controlled both sides of the ball from start to finish. The defensive unit proved why it’s considered by many as the best in the NFL, holding a hot Dolphins (7-5) team to just six points. But surprisingly, it was Flacco and the Ravens’ offensive unit that was most impressive.

Flacco led the Ravens on touchdown scoring drives during their first two offensive possessions. The nine-year veteran was intercepted in the second quarter, but responded well with a third touchdown pass after throwing the pick.



Baltimore led, 24-0, after Justin Tucker made his 35th straight field goal, a 55-yarder just before halftime.



Miami scored their lone touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins made a two-point attempt after the touchdown but failed.



Flacco then tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 53-yard score to receiver Breshad Perriman to push Baltimore ahead, 31-6. Running back Terrance West ran in a 9-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it 38-6, the largest margin of victory for the Ravens in two seasons.

Flacco completed 36 of 47 pass attempts for 381 yards, four touchdowns and one interception; he was taken out of the game early in the fourth quarter after Baltimore pushed the lead beyond Miami’s reach.



Tight end Dennis Pitta led the Ravens with nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdown receptions. Rookie running back Kenneth Dixon had a team-high 56 rushing yards.



Meanwhile, Tannehill was held to just 226 passing yards with three interceptions. He had only thrown one interception in his last six games played. Cornerback Jerraud Powers and safeties Eric Weddle and Lardarius Webb each snagged a pick for the Ravens.



Next: Baltimore will travel to Foxboro Stadium on Dec. 12 to take on the 10-2 New England Patriots.