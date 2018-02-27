Fmr. Fox News Host Stacey Dash Running for Congress

Stacey Dash, who rose to fame in the film “Clueless” and went on to be a talking head on Fox News announced Monday she was running for Congress.

She is running as a Republican in the heavily Democratic California 44th Congressional district for a seat currently held by Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.).

Dash hinted at the move Feb. 9 when she tweeted, “A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?.”

One of the comments referenced Dash, similar to the Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump, posing nude early in her career. Dash then wrote,

“I conferred with my children when offered. They told me ‘go for it mom.’ If they didn’t have an issue with it, neither should anyone else. #NoShame”

Dash left Fox News in 2015 after approximately three years because she cursed when talking about President Obama’s efforts in the war in terror. “I didn’t feel any passion from him,” she said on the show “Outnumbered.” “I feel like he could give a sh*t, excuse me, he could care less.”