Following Oaks’ Sudden Resignation, 41st District Senate Seat Up For Grabs

The State Senate seat in Baltimore’s 41st legislative district of Baltimore City left vacant by Nathaniel Oaks resignation last month won’t be filled before the current session of the Maryland General Assembly ends April 9. Instead, the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee will organize an interview process for residents interested in finishing Oak’s remaining term, which ends Dec. 2018.

The Central Committee is accepting resumes from interested persons now through April 13, according to Del. Angela Gibson, 41st District chair for Baltimore City Democrats. Eligible candidates must have lived in the 41st district for at least six months, be at least 25 and a Democrat.

“I’ve had phone calls and been in a lot of discussions about it (the process to fill Oak’s seat) but those who are really interested and serious will submit their resumes to the post office box. There are no walk-ons, no other way to get involved in the process,” Gibson told the AFRO.

Interviews with all candidates who submit materials to the Central Committee will then participate in a public hearing on April 17, where each applicant will discuss their qualifications and interest in finishing Oaks’ Senate term. The interview will be conducted with a committee composed of State Central Committee members from the 41st. The committee will then select a candidate to recommend to Gov. Larry Hogan.

“The process is transparent and all open to the public,” said Gibson. Joining Gibson in selecting Oaks’ replacement are 41st District Del. Bilal Ali, former Baltimore City Councilwoman Rochelle “Rikki” Spector, Wanda Wallace, George Smith and Chezia Cager. Oaks is also a voting member of the committee.

Oaks unexpectedly resigned March 28 and on March 29 he pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges. As part of a plea agreement, eight other charges were dropped. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

“The person who is recommended on April 17 will fill the remaining current term of Sen. Oaks, ending December 31 of 2018,” Gibson said, distinguishing the Central Committee’s process from the upcoming Democratic primary for the 41st district senate seat. Jill P. Carter and J.D. Merrill, the two candidates for that seat are already in heated debate. Carter, a former Delegate representing the 41st, is director of the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights. Merrill, son in law of former Gov. Martin O’ Malley, has denied interest in the special election to fill Oaks’ remaining term and challenges Carter to steer clear of seeking the short-term appointment as well.

“I hope Jill Carter joins me in declining to apply as well. The Central Committee should nominate a qualified neutral candidate to complete the remainder of the term,” Merrill said via his Twitter account. The Democratic Primary is scheduled for June 26 with early voting starting June 14. Carter, for her part, has expressed interest in filling the position.

“The Governor must act within 15 days on our recommendation to him,” Gibson said, describing Hogan’s responsibility in what some have disparaged a politically charged process.

“Our job is to represent the interests of the 41st District and secure the best process and representation possible.”