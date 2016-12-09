Following Senate Seat Nomination: Barbara Robinson Eager to Unify 40th District

State Delegate Barbara Robinson was nominated to fill the Maryland Senate seat left vacant by newly-sworn-in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, following a vote by the 40th District Democratic Central Committee.

The committee’s 5-2 decision to nominate Robinson over her rival, former City Council member William “Pete” Welch, propelled the state delegate one step closer to the Senate seat Pugh held since 2005 until her swearing in as mayor this week.

Robinson, currently deputy majority whip of the House of Delegates and former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, said she is eager to unify District 40.

“I want to see the neighborhood organizations come together,” she said. “I want to form a community summit and focus on team building, strategic planning and getting our community organizations to work together.”

Robinson said her tough upbringing will help her develop legislation to aid Baltimore’s most vulnerable citizens: the homeless, residents who receive public assistance and victims of domestic violence. Robinson said she will also draw on her experience as a former instructor in the Maryland Department of Corrections to introduce legislation that will support the needs of Baltimore’s re-entering citizens.

“I think financial literacy should be taught to inmates within a year of their release,” she said.

Finally, as a long-term small business owner and graduate of an HBCU, Robinson pledged to advance legislation supporting minority businesses and state support for the two minority-serving institutions in her district, Coppin State University and Baltimore City Community College.

“I sit on the Appropriations Committee and the Economic Development Subcommittee where I hear the issues coming up regarding [minority] anchor institutions,” Robinson said. “I want to ensure the interests of our anchor institutions are advanced.”

Robinson’s nomination was sent to Governor Larry Hogan, who is required to appoint the candidate recommended by the committee. The next session of the Maryland General Assembly will convene Jan. 11 in Annapolis.

Other candidates for the 40th District Senate seat included former City Council member Nick J. Mosby, who ran and dropped out of the Democratic Primary for mayor earlier this year, Delegate Antonio Hayes, and 40th District resident Deborah Brooks.

Pugh did not endorse a candidate to replace fill her seat, but has worked closely with Robinson to represent the 40th District of the Maryland General Assembly for the past 10 years. Members of the 40th District Democratic Central Committee include: Betty Clark, chair; Sandra Almond-Cooper; Marshall Bell; Gary Brown, Jr.; Arlene Fisher; Agnes Welch and Tiffany Welch.

Clark co-owns a consignment boutique in Pigtown with Pugh. Agnes and Tiffany Welch are related to candidate William “Pete” Welch. Under the rules of the Democratic Central Committee, none were required to recuse themselves from voting for Pugh’s successor.

Robinson was born in Alexandria City, Ala. and attended the University of Baltimore, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. in Business Administration in 1975. She later earned a master’s degree from Coppin State College in 1976. Robinson, the owner of STAR Associates and a published author, is married with four children.

Maryland’s 40th legislative district is in the central western portion of Baltimore City. It contains Druid Park Lake, Druid Hill Park and the Maryland Zoo. Coppin State University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Maryland School of Law and University of Maryland, Baltimore are also located in the 40th District. It is one of five legislative districts totally encompassed by the city limits of Baltimore.