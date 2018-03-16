Forget YouTube Tutorials, ’A Lesson In Beauty’ Taught Up Close and Personal

It was a beautiful AirBnB home overlooking the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., where Lorin Jones, better known as Loe Grey Artistry, held a make-up tutorial class and brunch for women on-the-go to learn “A Lesson In Beauty.”

On March 10, several women got a chance to have an intimate sit-down to learn the basics of applying makeup and healthy skin-care routines, and learned the common misconceptions for Black women on what type of product works best for their skin type.

In-between the three-part sessions drinks were served by Charismatic Creations, while food was prepared by Chef Rico.

Although Jones, 26, has over eight years of experience in makeup, she brought along a team of makeup gurus who each have their own original flare. CNN cosmetologist Latavia Elise taught part one of the beginners’ class, which focused on skin care, while part two’s lesson was where stage effects makeup artist J.O. Lean demonstrated two-brow techniques to fill and shape eyebrows.

“They are both inspirations to me on a regular as far as artistry is concerned,” Jones said to the AFRO. “We’re big into seamless looks…. We like things to be natural and glowing…very pulled together.”

Jones took over the third lesson as she touched on another fill and shape brow technique with an eyebrow pencil, then went straight into her “1-2” pro-like eyeshadow techniques.

As the attendees followed through each session, they got a chance to practice on their own as they received a makeup bag filled with brushes, mascara, an eye-color palette, a stand alone mirror and more.

With technology at most people’s fingertips, YouTube is one out of many sensational places to discover how-to’s, especially when it comes to make-up. However, Jones, a graduate of Bowie State University, where she majored in public relations, wanted her event to be more about teaching her audience what she learned the “hard way” and making it less complicated to learn basic steps in an engaging setting.

“My new niche is teaching. I think that’s the new wave as far as being an artist—being more proactive and really teaching,” said Jones.

She continued to say: “I wanted women to be able to come together and have a beautiful experience. I wanted to start a conversation. I wanted to get everyone interacting with each other and I got just that. I wanted an intimate experience also.”

Each attendee can now go home with an idea on how to efficiently apply their own makeup without feeling like they’re doing it wrong because they got a one-day lesson on how to professionally enhance their look, the makeup artist said.

“I feel like they got what they needed…they learned….and now they have the tools to recreate that,” Jones said.

Find out more about Lorin Jones on Instagram @loegrey; Latavia Alise, Instagram @ellealiseartistry; also, J.O Lean, Instagram @joleanmua.