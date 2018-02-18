Forgetting Fultz: Sixers’ Rookie Can’t Find Groove

The Philadelphia 76ers may have coined the phrase “Trust the Process,” but it’s hard to trust what they’re doing with prized No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

Philadelphia miscalculated the rookie’s recovery from a shoulder injury and rotated him in and out the lineup, all while tinkering with his jump shot to the point where it’s the definition of ineffective. It’s hard to believe that the Sixers had any sympathetic feelings for the rookie. Top selections need to be groomed, but Fultz is clearly being grounded.

Fultz’ brief appearances this season displayed a jump shot that has too many hiccups in it to be successful in the league. It’s a far cry from the normally reliable jumper that elevated him to the No. 1 selection last June. A confusing shoulder injury that has bombed the rookie’s season could be to blame, and Fultz and his coaches may have altered his mechanics to ease the pain. Team doctors can’t identify the source of Fultz’ shoulder issues, and the team can’t predict if he’ll play any more this season or sit out. It’s the NBA’s biggest mystery.

Fultz offered size, scoring and certified point guard vision at a premium position in the NBA. Now the question is when he’ll return to the court and when his jumper will smooth out. The latter appears to be the bigger concern right now. The Sixers aren’t taking the blame for Fultz’s corrupted jumper, instead placing the blame on Fultz for voluntarily switching it up, possibly as an attempt to cope with shoulder pain. If that’s true, then Fultz needs to head back to the gym immediately.

Fultz may have switched up his routine to rush back into action, but someone from the Sixers staff should have noticed it and been on it. You don’t let your first overall selection alter his form and technique on his jumper on the fly during his rookie campaign. Fultz should be applauded for doing whatever it took to get back on the court, but his all-in attitude has hampered his bread and butter. Rookies often need their hand held during their first go-round inside the Association, and the Sixers dropped the ball on this one.