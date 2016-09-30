Former Trump “Apprentice” Omarosa Warns of Candidate’s “Ultimate Revenge”

In an election that already resembles a classic pulp comic book, former “Apprentice” villainess Omarosa Manigault has added another chapter by issuing an ominous warning that her boss, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, soon would gain the “ultimate revenge” on his detractors.

Manigault, Trump’s director of African-American outreach, was among the individuals interviewed in a Frontline special on the Republican candidate and his rival Hillary Clinton that aired on PBS this week. In her interview, Manigault offered perspective on the beginnings of Trump’s campaign.

“I think it’s important to note that Donald didn’t just wake up and say, ‘I want to be president.’ There was a whole group of people, this massive movement to recruit Donald Trump to run,” she said.

Ultimately, however, Trump’s run for the White House may have been sparked at the 2011 White House Correspondent’s Dinner when President Obama began to roast The Donald for his role in propagating the so-called “birther” movement, which called the president’s citizenship into question.

“It just kept going and going, and he just kept hammering him,” Manigault recalled. “And I thought, oh, Barack Obama is starting something that I don’t know if he’ll be able to finish.”

She elaborated on the revenge-as-motive theme.

“I believe the first reason that Donald Trump is running for president is because he truly believes that he can help turn the nation around,” Manigault said. “The second reason I believe is that this is the greatest position in the world, to be at the center of political power, of the universe. But more importantly, every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump.

“It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

PBS’ “The Choice 2016” premiered Sept. 27 and will re-air on Sept. 30.