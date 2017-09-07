Former UMD Head Coach’s Son Slain in Columbia, Md.

Meiko Anthony Locksley, the son of former University of Maryland College Park Football Head Coach Mike Locksley, was fatally shot on Sept. 3 in Columbia, Md. Howard County Police reported they were called to the scene at the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road around 10:20 p.m.

Multiple callers reported hearing a single gunshot and a resident located Locksley outside and called 911, according to a Howard County Police news release. Police found Locksley, suffering a visible gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Locksley died overnight in the hospital. He was 25 years old.

Locksley was the starting quarterback for Centennial High School in Champaign, Ill. during his junior year in 2008. He threw for 961 yards and seven touchdowns while earning honorable mention and All-Area honors. Locksley played for and received an associate’s degree from Lackawanna College in Scranton, Penn. In 2012, he also received a full athletic scholarship to play at Eastern Michigan University.

“Sad to hear we lost one of our own last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Locksley family. Rest In Peace, Meiko,” Lackawanna College’s football department tweeted on Sept. 4.

According to WBAL-TV11, a local NBC affiliate, Locksley worked at a nearby Subway in Columbia. His co-workers said he was quiet, hardworking and easy going.

His father, Mike Locksley is a Washington, D.C. native, who served as the head coach of the University of New Mexico during the 2009-2012 college football campaign. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-2015 at the University of Maryland and was the interim head coach of the program in 2015 following the termination of Randy Edsall. He currently serves as the receivers’ coach and co-offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama.

“Mike Locksley, our receivers’ coach and co-offensive coordinator, his son was killed,” University of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said as he addressed the media during a press conference on Sept. 4. “I just want everyone to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike and his family. We will do everything we can to support him during this time.”

The police report no motive or suspect for the murder at this time. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting.