Franchot to Visit My Brother’s Keeper in Baltimore

Nonprofit provides services for the Irvington community

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will take a tour of My Brother’s Keeper this morning in West Baltimore. My Brother’s Keeper was founded in the early 1980s to provide basic services in a declining economy. The center provides a range of services, including meal programs, health and social services and workforce development for the Irvington community in West Baltimore. It also hosts a number of special events and holds youth programs.

WHEN: Today, September 27, 2016

WHERE: 11:30 a.m.

My Brother’s Keeper

4207 Frederick Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21229

CONTACT: Eli Modlin 410-260-7913 (office), 443-926-3004 (cell)