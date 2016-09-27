Franchot to Visit My Brother’s Keeper in Baltimore

by: Comptroller Franchot's Announcements
/ /
0
1

Franchot to Visit My Brother’s Keeper in Baltimore

Nonprofit provides services for the Irvington community

 

WHO:             Comptroller Peter Franchot

 

WHAT:           Comptroller Franchot will take a tour of My Brother’s Keeper this morning in West Baltimore. My Brother’s Keeper was founded in the early 1980s to provide basic services in a declining economy. The center provides a range of services, including meal programs, health and social services and workforce development for the Irvington community in West Baltimore. It also hosts a number of special events and holds youth programs.

 

WHEN:           Today, September 27, 2016

 

WHERE:        11:30 a.m.                                                                  

My Brother’s Keeper

4207 Frederick Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229

 

CONTACT:    Eli Modlin 410-260-7913 (office), 443-926-3004 (cell)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS