Frank Ocean Slams Grammy Producer after Criticism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast that Ocean’s vision for the performance was “faulty.”

Ocean fired back on his personal Tumblr blog that he experienced “technical difficulties” during the song. He went on to say the victory of Taylor Swift’s “1989” over Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly” for album of the year last year was “one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments” he’s seen.

A spokeswoman for The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Ocean withheld his album, “Blonde,” from consideration for this year’s Grammys, in protest of the awards’ voting system.