Frederick Douglass Dismantles Annapolis, 74-63

Frederick Douglass High School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) completely controlled the pace of the basketball game against Annapolis High School from start to finish on Jan. 27th during the DMV Winter Classic at Parkdale High School.

Eagles senior guard/forward Eric Isler earned MVP honors by leading his team with 16 points, and he dished out four assists as Douglass took down Annapolis 74-63. “I just had to be aggressive and keep attacking, and kept shooting the ball and was keeping my teammates involved,” Isler said. “We played with a lot of energy, and we are building chemistry every day.”

“We are getting stronger as a team and starting to click. We are starting to come together,” Isler told the AFRO.

The Eagles flew out of the gates on a 7-0 run after Douglass freshman Abdou Samb nailed a contested layup. Annapolis couldn’t stop the bleeding as Douglass enjoyed an 11-point lead heading into the second quarter (22-11).

The Panthers cut the Eagles lead down to six points in the second quarter when Annapolis senior center Xavier Green hit a floater in the paint. However, Douglass maintained its lead with some solid play off of the bench from Eagles sophomore Chris Smith.

Smith scored his only six points of the game in the first half to stop a Panthers comeback attempt despite a cold shooting spell from the Eagle’s starters near the end of the second period.

Eagles junior guard Kaylen Vines led his team in scoring during the first half of play with 11 points, and he put his teammates in excellent positions to score with three assists. Douglass went into the locker room with an 11-point advantage (35-24).

Annapolis (11-6) couldn’t score with any consistency due to the Eagle’s nearly impenetrable interior defense in the second half, and the Panthers never established a lead in the entire game. The Panthers started the second half with a turnover and shot clock violation, but recovered to go on a 5-0 run but couldn’t manage to stop the potent Eagles offense the rest of the way.

Douglass closed out the third quarter with an 11-point lead and then cruised to a 74-63 victory as the Eagles earned their 11th win of the season.

“We wanted to set a good tempo at the beginning of the game and were aggressive,” Douglass Head Coach Tyrone Massenburg said. “We knew that they were a good team and I just wanted us to work as hard as possible and get our transition game going. Our rhythm was good.

“I thought that we were able to stick to our game plan and I think we forced them to take a lot of tough shots.”