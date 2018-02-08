Frederick Douglass High School Wins Seventh in a Row

Upper Marlboro, Md.-based Frederick Douglass High School (12-4) is rolling after dominating Crossland High School, Temple Hills, Md., (70-45) on Feb. 2 as the Eagles won their seventh consecutive match.

Eagles senior guard Cameron Keith led his team in scoring with 15 points against the Cavaliers. Senior power forward Jabraun Shingler and senior small forward Eric Isler both scored in double-figures to help lead their team to victory.

DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Md., has won four of its last five contests. The Stags most recently took down Alexandria, Va.-based Bishop Ireton High School 56-37 on Feb. 2.

During that span, DeMatha (19-4) scored a 38-point blowout victory against Olney, Md.-based Our Lady of Good Counsel High School 74-36 on Jan. 26. Sophomore guard Earl Timberlake Jr. and junior guard Justin Moore both scored 16 points respectively against the Falcons.

Bowie High School (Bowie, Md.) is riding on a four-game win streak as the Bulldogs narrowly slipped past Springdale, Md.-based Charles H. Flowers High School 62-61 on Jan. 30.

Bowie sophomore guard Kyree Freeman-Davis led the way with 16 points against the Jaguars. He was one of three Bulldogs who scored in double-figures including senior guard Isaiah Burke (14), junior small forward Bobby Carson (12), and junior guard Jordan Harris (11). The Bulldogs are now 10-7.

Upper Marlboro-based Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School (14-4) defeated Eleanor Roosevelt High School (10-5) located in Greenbelt, Md. 65-61 on Jan. 30. Wise sophomore guard Keyshawn Johnson led the Pumas in scoring after he accounted for 24 points. He also dished out two assists. Junior guard Fred Crowell had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists while standout senior point guard Sherwyn Devonish was surprisingly held to only two points.

Oxon Hill, Md.-based Potomac High School (14-2) dismantled Largo High School (Largo, Md.) 78-62 on Feb. 2. Wolverines senior point guard Jason Newman had 21 points, dished out five assists, and pulled down three rebounds.

Senior forward Kevin Mallett scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds to account for a double-double while fellow teammate sophomore Corey Dyches scored in double-figures (11 points, 12 rebounds) as well.

Fairmont Heights High School (14-4) located in Capitol Heights has won nine of its last 10 games after taking down Oxon Hill High School (Oxon Hill, Md.) 87-72 on Feb. 2. Senior guards Kimani Benjamin and Darren Lucas-White have been leading the Hornets in scoring and are crucial to the success that Fairmont Heights has been having as of late. Benjamin is scoring nearly 18 points per contest while Lucas-White is averaging over 16 points a game. If both of these players keep it up moving forward, the Hornets could win their second consecutive Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 1A State Championship title.