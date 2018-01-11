Frederick M. Tillman, Local Businessman Dies

Frederick Michael Tillman, an entrepreneur in the medical field for several years, died on Christmas Day of congestive heart failure. He was 72.

Tillman was born February 11, 1945, the oldest son of Frederick Thomas Tillman and Agnes Johnson Tillman Russell. He was educated in the Baltimore City Public Schools, and graduated from Baltimore City College High School in 1962. He received his B.S. degree in Biology from Morgan State College in 1966. Shortly after graduating from Morgan, Tillman embarked on a career in medical sales, where he worked for corporations and launched his own companies as well. He retired from medical sales in 2008.

Tillman was a devoted Baltimore Ravens fan, loved jazz music and was also an amateur chef, who studied at the Culinary Institute of New Orleans, under world renowned chef Emeril Lagasse.

Tillman leaves to mourn: daughters Daisy Michelle Tillman and Keena Renee Story; grandchildren, Louisa and Elijah Story; sisters, Angela Tillman Matthews (Carl), Joyce Tillman Jones, and Shari Wagner Cole (Richard), along with many other family members and friends.