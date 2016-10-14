Frederick, Maryland Cleared to Remove Statue Linked to Slavery

by: The Associated Press
In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney is displayed in front of City Hall, in Frederick, Md. The Maryland city has cleared what could be the last obstacle to its plan to rid the City Hall courtyard of the statue of the man who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery. The city of Frederick’s Historic Preservation Commission voted 4-1 Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, to allow the removal of the bust of Taney, and a nearby bust of Maryland’s first governor, Thomas Johnson, who owned slaves. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland city has cleared what could be the last obstacle to its plan to rid the City Hall courtyard of a statue of the man who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery.

Frederick’s Historic Preservation Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to allow the removal of the bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney (TAW-nee), and a nearby bust of Maryland’s first governor, Thomas Johnson, who owned slaves. City officials say both will go to nearby Mount Olivet Cemetery, where Johnson is buried.

The city hasn’t announced a timetable for removing the sculptures.

The Taney statue was erected in 1931. He practiced law in Frederick before becoming the nation’s fifth chief justice.

Aldermen voted a year ago to remove the Taney statue, which some find offensive.

