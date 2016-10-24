FutureCare Sandtown Hosts Halloween Festival in W. Baltimore

FutureCare Sandtown will host an extraordinary Halloween festival on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 North Gilmor St. Baltimore, MD 21217. Activities include: pony rides, an inflatable moon bounce, picking and decorating your own pumpkin, face painting, getting a hot lunch and a goody bag filled with candy and cold weather gear. In addition to all the activities mentioned above, the Oriole Bird and Raven’s Poe will also be in attendance to entertain and take pictures.