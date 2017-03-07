The Gathering of Men, a men’s empowerment group is scheduled to hold a biweekly program at Greater Beulah Baptist Church, 6056 Central Avenue from 6: 30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The first program will be held on March 14. Following the first program, the group will also hold programs on March 28, April 11 and April 25. For more information, contact Darrick Johnson at 202-427-2414 or email at daricjohnson63@gmail.com.
The Gathering Men Empowerment Programs
Capitol Heights, Md.: Greater Beulah Baptist Church, 6056 Central Avenue
by: AFRO Staff
