Georgia Pair Sentenced to Combined 35 years for Terrorizing Black Child’s Birthday Party with Confederate Flags

by: Christopher Brennan New York Daily News
(Henry P. Taylor/Atlanta Journal-Constituti
A Georgia man and woman cried in court Monday after they were both sentenced to long prison terms for terrorizing a black child’s birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and threats.

Jose Torres, left, weeps in his seat while during his sentencing at the Douglas County Courthouse in Douglasville, Ga., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Superior Court Judge William McClain sentenced Torres and Kayla Rae Norton, right, to lengthy prison terms Monday for their role in the disruption of a black child’s birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats. (Henry P. Taylor/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Jose Ismael Torres and Kayla Rae Norton were convicted earlier this month under a street gang terrorism law for the 2015 harassment in Douglassville, outside Atlanta, and cried in court on Monday.

Video footage from the party, little more than a month after Dylann Roof’s Charleston church massacre, shows a parade of trucks roaring by with Confederate battle flags.  More…

