How the Georgia Southern — Armstrong State Consolidation Will Kill Savannah State

by: JL Carter Sr. HBCU Digest News and Commentary
/ (Publicity Photo Courtesy of the Outkast website) /
Latest round of Georgia college consolidations will create strain for state’s oldest public HBCU…But the new school will have a class on OutKast tho…

Andre 3000, left, and Big Boi of Outkast appear in a publicity photo. The hip-hop duo is the subject of a new class at Armstrong State University. (Publicity Photo Courtesy of the Outkast website)

Armstrong State University Professor Regina Bradley this semester will begin offering a noncredit course on OutKast, taking a scholarly approach to the hip-hop duo’s musical, cultural and social impact on the genre and Southern lifestyle.

Savannah college professor offers course on Outkast, hip-hop genre

It is a fitting tribute to the group considered by most as the greatest group in hip-hop history. It is also an apparent death knell for Savannah State University, which separated by 10 miles and decades of funding disparities from Armstrong State will now find itself in an even bigger fight with an even bigger school. More…

