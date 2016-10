The Gethsemane Baptist Church will be holding their Fall revival from Nov. 2-4 that will begin at 7: 15 p.m. The devotion is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. The main speaker for the rival will be Rev. Dr. Janet Jenkins Sturdivant, presiding elder for South District of the

Philadelphia Annual Conference. Rev. Khalsani Drummer, pastor of the church, will also be at the revival. For more information, call the revival Chair Deacon Fred Bowen at 202-882-5836.