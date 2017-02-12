Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church Celebrates Red Dress Sunday

Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church is celebrating Red Dress Sunday on Feb. 12 at the 9:30 a.m. service. Come, be educated and share your support. Red Dress Sunday is an faith-based health education and outreach program designed to raise awareness of the devastating effects of heart disease. For more information visit gillismemorialchurch.com or call the church at (410) 466-2800. Gillis Memorial is located at 4016 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21215.