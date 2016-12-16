GIMME SHELTER: Freezing Temperatures Spell Danger for Homeless

This year, Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office of Human Services will begin seasonal sheltering a full month earlier and at a higher temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill as a part of the winter shelter plan. Going forward, from Oct. 15 to March 15, at temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, 100-plus seasonal beds will be available to shelter vulnerable individuals and families in the city, according to the agency.

In addition, for this winter season the Health Department will declare “Code Blue” when temperatures with a wind chill reach 13 degrees Fahrenheit or below between Nov. 15 and March 15. During this declaration, an additional 100-plus shelter beds will then be available, bringing the total seasonal capacity to over 200 additional beds. During this time, households will have access to overnight shelter from 6 p.m. until 11 a.m. the next morning. Each individual will be provided with dinner and breakfast, access to shower and laundry services, and transportation to and from the shelter.

Baltimore City will make winter shelter notifications daily. Outreach workers, housing navigators and emergency shelters will be notified no later than 3 p.m. each day the winter shelter plan is in effect and information will be posted for the general public on the Baltimore City homeless services page.

On nights when the winter shelter plan is in effect, the Weinberg Housing Resource Center (WHRC) will serve as the access point for single adults and couples. The winter shelter coordinator at WHRC will coordinate shelter placements and transportation for adults to the participating shelters. Clients should arrive by 6 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Church’s Sarah’s Hope shelter and the Salvation Army’s Booth House will be the winter shelter access points for families and will provide transportation assistance to families as needed. Family spots will be limited and clients are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that space will be available.

To reach the winter shelter coordinator or assistance for adult sheltering call 410-478-3777. The WHRC is located at 620 Fallsway. To contact Sarah’s Hope call 410-396-2204, and to reach the Booth House call 410-685-8878.

A full list of year-round shelters can be found here.