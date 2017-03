Glover Park Social will be at Mason Inn, located at 2408 Wisconsin Ave NW, every Thursday night, from Feb.9, at 8 p.m. The event will feature some of the area’s finest comedians, musicians, and performing artists. The show is free. Artists can sign up by emailing gloverparksocial@gmail.com. Mason Inn opens at 6 p.m. and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. For more info, call 202-431-4704 or visit www.capitalcityshowcase.com.