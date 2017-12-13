‘God So Loved the World’ Christmas Concert

The Open Church of Maryland are sponsoring the annual Christmas concert on December 17th at 5 p.m. The Community Concert Choir of Baltimore will present a full repertoire of Christmas music, classical selections, traditional carols and Negro spirituals. The concert is free and open to the public. A free will offering will be received during the concert and a holiday reception will be held following the concert. Proceeds to support outreach programs sponsored by the Open Church of Maryland. For further information visit www.theopenchurchmd.org or contact Marco Merrick at 410-728-4129.