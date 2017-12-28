Governor Larry Hogan Announces Judicial Appointments

Fills Vacancies on the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Including First Woman Appointed in Court’s History ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointments of Magistrate Mary M. Kent and Beau H. Oglesby to the Circuit Court for Worcester County. The governor made the appointments after reviewing applicants to and nominees from the judicial nominating commission. Magistrate Mary Kent is the first woman to be appointed to the Circuit Court for Worcester County. “After a careful and thorough vetting process, I am confident that Mary Kent and Beau Oglesby are the most qualified candidates to fill these vacancies,” said Governor Hogan. “Their dedication to the practice of law and history of involvement in the Worcester community will serve them well in these new positions.” Mary Kent has served as a domestic relations and juvenile causes magistrate for the First Judicial Circuit since 1996. She began her law career in 1980, working as a staff attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Magistrate Kent then moved on to work in private practice for Paul C. Ewell, P.A., before founding her own practice in 1991. Ms. Kent received her J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Richmond.