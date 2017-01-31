For immediate release:

January 31, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov

Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov

410-974-2316

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Selected to Receive Three $100,000 School Fitness Centers

Applications Accepted Beginning February 1, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected Maryland as one of the recipient states for its 2017 DON’T QUIT! fitness campaign. The NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. Educators can nominate their school at www.natgovfit.org from February 1 to May 31, 2017.

“There is no better time than now for our kids to learn how to get healthy and stay healthy throughout their entire life,” said Governor Hogan. “This generous support from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils will give Maryland students the necessary resources to get educated about the benefits of physical fitness – and have fun at the same time. I encourage all of our Maryland elementary and middle schools to apply for these new fitness facilities.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that – through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude – boasts the fittest kids in the world.

“I’ve declared war on childhood obesity, and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Hogan to immediately jump on board and welcome us into their state to help fight this disease,” said Jake Steinfeld, chairman. “I’ve traveled extensively throughout the United States delivering DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers and the response from students, teachers, and the community has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active, and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem are skyrocketing. Now, Maryland schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers to schools in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin and Arizona. In 2017, in addition to Maryland, new fitness centers will also be delivered in Louisiana and Colorado.

Educators can nominate their school at www.natgovfit.org from February 1 to May 31, 2017. For more information or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.