For immediate release:

December 15, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Governor Larry Hogan Announces New Cabinet, Senior Staff Appointments

Appoints Dennis Schrader as Secretary of DHMH, Chris Cavey as Secretary of Appointments, Sean Powell as Deputy Chief of Staff

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Dennis Schrader as secretary of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DHMH). Secretary Van Mitchell is leaving his position in the administration to pursue opportunities in the private sector after two years of service to the state.

“I want to offer my deepest gratitude to Van Mitchell for his steadfast service to the citizens of Maryland, and for all he has done to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Hogan, “I know that the department is in good hands with Dennis Schrader, one of the most qualified and intelligent individuals I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve my state and fellow Marylanders over the past two years, and I thank Governor Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for the opportunity to do so,” said Secretary Van Mitchell.

Schrader, who has served as secretary of Appointments and deputy secretary of Transportation for the administration, is a retired U.S. Navy Captain and a professional engineer who has occupied a myriad of senior positions in the public and private sectors. Schrader served in executive positions at the University of Maryland Medical System Corporation from 1987 to 2003, and has been credited with being a key member of the executive team that assisted in transforming it into its current status as a prominent, nationally recognized medical institution. He has also served as Maryland’s Homeland Security Director and as a Howard County elected official.

Chris Cavey, currently deputy secretary of Appointments, has been appointed as secretary.

“Chris Cavey has been doing exemplary work for the state and our administration, and I look forward to continuing our work together and changing Maryland for the better every single day,” the governor continued.

Governor Hogan also announced the appointment of Sean Powell as deputy chief of staff, following the departure of Roy McGrath for a soon-to-be-announced position. Powell, who currently heads the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) previously served as St. Mary’s County Supervisor of Assessments for nearly 12 years.

“No one has worked harder or put in longer hours in the service to our state than my friend, Roy McGrath. I wish him the very best success in his new role,” said Governor Hogan, “I’m excited to have Sean Powell bring his depth of experience to our team. I know he will be a major asset in accomplishing our administration’s goals of creating jobs and instituting common sense fiscal reforms in our great state.”

SDAT deputy secretary Michael Higgs will serve as acting secretary while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

These appointments are effective immediately.