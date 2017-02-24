For immediate release:

Governor Larry Hogan Appoints Angela Gibson to Maryland House of Delegates

Gibson to Represent District 41, Baltimore City

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Angela Gibson to the Maryland House of Delegates. The governor appointed Gibson to the House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee. Gibson will replace Senator Nathaniel Oaks who was recently sworn in as state senator.

“I am confident that Angela Gibson is prepared to serve her constituency in Baltimore City,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her to continue changing Maryland for the better.”

Gibson will represent District 41, serving Baltimore City. Gibson currently serves as the Mayor’s legislative liaison to the Baltimore City Council. She has spent over 29 years serving Baltimore City in a multitude of roles in the Mayor’s Office.

Gibson was sworn in as a member of the House of Delegates this morning.