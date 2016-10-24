Governor Larry Hogan, CSX CEO Michael Ward Confirm Commitment To Howard Street Tunnel Project

NEWS FROM: GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OF CRIME CONTROL & PREVENTION
For immediate release:
October 24, 2016
Contact:
Michael Preston [email protected]
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Aid for Abused and Neglected Children
Maryland Awards $267,798 for Services for Young Victims
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced a total of $267,798 in grant funding to 17 Maryland organizations to improve treatment and services for children who have suffered abuse and neglect. The funding is from grants under the federal Children’s Justice Act Committee (CJAC) grant program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This funding is administered by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention.
The CJAC, a federally mandated task force, completes a comprehensive assessment every three years and makes funding recommendations to the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. The goal is to protect vulnerable children while gathering evidence to be used to prosecute suspected abusers.
“Our administration is committed to helping all victims of these horrific crimes, especially the most vulnerable among us, which means making sure professionals are able to deliver the best services possible,” said Governor Hogan. “We all must work together to ensure the safety and well-being of our children, and these grants will help to do just that.”
“These grants provide much-needed funding to agencies protecting our community’s most precious assets: our children,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention.
The organizations selected to receive grants will develop and implement programs to ensure prompt and successful resolution of civil and criminal court proceedings or enhance the effectiveness of judicial and administrative action in child abuse and neglect cases, including child sexual abuse.
A full list of grantees is below.
2016 Maryland CJAC Awards
|Jurisdiction
|Agency
|2016 Award
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Child Abuse Center, Inc.
|$10,167
|Baltimore City
|Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Baltimore, Inc.
|$36,804
|Baltimore City
|University of Maryland, Baltimore
|$33,564
|Baltimore County
|Baltimore County, Maryland
|$4,068
|Baltimore County
|Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services
|$64,636
|Baltimore County
|Maryland CASA Association, Inc.
|$25,255
|Carroll County
|Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
|$3,714
|Charles County
|Center for Children, Inc.
|$2,010
|Garrett County
|Garrett County Department of Social Services
|$3,740
|Harford County
|Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Harford County, Inc.
|$14,643
|Howard County
|Voices for Children
|$4,971
|Montgomery County
|Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County
|$11,554
|Montgomery County
|Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) – Montgomery County Maryland, Inc.
|$5,000
|Prince George’s County
|Community Advocates for Family & Youth
|$29,380
|Prince George’s County
|Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) – Prince George’s County, Inc.
|$12,880
|Talbot County
|Talbot County Department of Social Services
|$3,908
|Washington County
|Washington County Department of Social Services
|$1,504
|TOTAL
|$267,798
About the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention
The Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention serves as a coordinating office that advises the governor on criminal justice strategies. The office plans, promotes, and funds efforts with government entities, private organizations, and the community to advance public policy, enhance public safety, reduce crime and juvenile delinquency, and serve victims.