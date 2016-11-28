For immediate release:

November 28, 2016

Governor Larry Hogan, First Lady to Host Holiday Open House at Government House

All Marylanders Welcome for Public Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite Marylanders and their families to join them for a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Government House. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

PARKING: Guests may park in the Bladen Street garage, which does not charge on weekends, or in other garages located on Main Street and West Street. Please click here for a detailed map showing more parking options in downtown Annapolis.

The First Family asks that guests consider bringing unwrapped toys that will be donated to those in need during this holiday season. On behalf of Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps Reserve will be collecting donations under a tent by the front gate.

The decorations for the open house will include Christmas trees provided by Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville, MD, and refreshments will include assortments of holiday cookies, brownies, and dessert bars prepared by Government House chefs. Hot Wassail will also be available for guests waiting in line outside of Government House and live music will be provided by Maryland high school groups, with a different performance each hour.

Holiday ornaments provided by the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland will be available for purchase inside, proceeds from which will help support and maintain the historical significance of Government House with repairs, remodeling, and preservation.

This week, the governor and first lady also welcomed members of garden clubs from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions to the State House to personally deliver and decorate a Christmas trees and a wreath in the rotunda. The governor and first lady presented a certificate of appreciation and Christmas ornaments to each club. Menorahs have also been placed in the State House and Government House.

