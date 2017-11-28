Governor Larry Hogan, Governor John Carney Urge FERC to Expedite Review of Artificial Island Cost Allocation

As Currently Funded, $278 Million Project Would Unfairly Burden Electric Ratepayers on Delmarva ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Delaware Governor John Carney today sent a letter to members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, urging commissioners to expedite their review of the $278 million Artificial Island transmission line project and consider a financing model that does not unfairly burden electric ratepayers on the Delmarva Peninsula. Governors Hogan and Carney urged FERC to consider alternative cost methodologies presented in June by PJM’s Board of Managers. Under PJM’s alternative methods for cost allocation, Delmarva ratepayers would fund approximately 7-10 percent of the project costs. As currently financed, residential and commercial electric ratepayers on Delmarva would fund more than 90 percent of the cost of the project through higher electric bills, while receiving few of the project’s direct benefits. Governors Hogan and Carney previously appealed the cost allocation to FERC, and urged PJM to support a more equitable solution for ratepayers on Delmarva. “Our administration has expressed our repeated opposition to any proposal that unfairly and inequitably allocates the costs associated with this project,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland will continue to stand with Delaware to protect our citizens from disproportionately paying hundreds millions of dollars in rate increases, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to reach a speedy, reasonable, and equitable solution to this process.”