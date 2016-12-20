For immediate release:
December 20, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Governor Larry Hogan Names Judge Daniel M. Long as Chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board
Also Announces Final Round of Byrne Justice Assistance Grants; Nearly $1 Million Will Go Toward Justice Reinvestment
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced Judge Daniel M. Long as chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board, a 25-member board that oversees the implementation of Maryland’s comprehensive criminal justice reform law. The Justice Reinvestment Act (SB 1005), signed into law by Governor Hogan last May, established the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board and charged its members with monitoring progress and compliance with the implementation of the law.
“I was proud to sign the Justice Reinvestment Act, which will help Maryland better protect our communities, restore families, and broaden economic opportunity for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “Making these reforms a reality will be critical to our success in achieving better outcomes for public safety, the criminal justice process, and for Marylanders who deserve a second chance. I am confident that the members of the board, led by Judge Long, will serve Maryland well in this capacity.
“I am honored to have been selected by the governor to serve as chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board,” said Judge Long. “I am looking forward to working with the members to ensure that our public safety dollars are spent in a cost-effective manner, while being mindful that the safety of the state’s citizens is always our number-one priority.”
Judge Long has been a circuit court judge in Somerset County since 1990 and administrative judge for the First Judicial Circuit since 1996. Judge Long served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1983 to 1990, representing Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. During his time in the General Assembly, Judge Long chaired the Judiciary Committee and was vice chair of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.
“It is my pleasure to announce the members of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board,” said Glenn Fueston, member of the board and executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, which is charged with staffing the board. “We look forward to upholding the principles set forth in this groundbreaking bill, namely reinvesting in drug treatment and other programs that will help prevent people from cycling through the system.”
The Oversight Board will be advised by the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission and the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Board, both established by the legislation. It will meet quarterly as required by the Act and will collect and analyze data, create performance measures to track effectiveness, and make recommendations for the reinvestment of savings realized under the provisions of the Act. The board will hold its first meeting on January 4, 2017.
Members of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board include:
- Judge Daniel M. Long, Chair—Appointed by the Governor
- Senator Michael Hough, District 4, Frederick and Carroll Counties—Appointed by the President of the Senate
- Delegate Kathleen Dumais, District 15, Montgomery County—Appointed by the Speaker of the House
- V. Glenn Fueston Jr., Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention—designated by the JRA
- Patricia Goins-Johnson, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services—designee of the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
- John R. Greene Jr., Maryland Parole Commission—designee of the Chair of the Maryland Parole Commission
- Major Roland Butler, Maryland State Police—designee of the Secretary of the Maryland State Police
- David Eppler, Office of the Attorney General—designee of the Attorney General
- Paul DeWolfe, Office of the Public Defender—designated by the JRA
- Secretary David Brinkley, Department of Budget and Management—designated by the JRA
- Barbara Bazron, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene—designee of the Secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Robert L. Green, Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation—Chair of the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission, designated by the JRA
- Chief Judge John Morrissey, District Court of Maryland—Appointed by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals
- Judge Kathleen Gallogly Cox, Baltimore County Circuit Court—Appointed by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals
- Constance Parker, Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation—designee of the Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- Sheriff Jim Dewees, Carroll County—Appointed by the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association & Maryland Sheriffs’ Association
- Scott Shellenberger, State’s Attorney, Baltimore County—President of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, designated by the JRA
- Terry Kokolis, Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities—Appointed by the President of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association as a representative of a large county correctional facility
- Douglas C. Devenyns, Talbot County Detention Center—Appointed by the President of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association as a representative of a small county correctional facility
- Councilman Jamel R. (Mel) Franklin, Prince George’s County—designee of the President of the Maryland Association of Counties
- Russell Butler, Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center—Victim’s Representative, Appointed by the Governor
- Kevin Davis, Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department—Law Enforcement Representative, Appointed by the Governor
- Jinlene Chan, Anne Arundel County Department of Health—Local Health Officer, Appointed by the Governor
- Lori Brewster, Wicomico County Health Department—Local Health Officer, Appointed by the Governor
- Perthean Toins-Banks, Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation—Direct Experience Teaching Inmates, Appointed by the Governor
- To jumpstart the justice reinvestment reforms, Governor Hogan announced that, through the 2016 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (BJAG) program, a sum of $991,734 will go toward directly supporting Justice Reinvestment Initiatives (JRI) throughout Maryland, including the funding of crime and recidivism prevention programs, treatment, and re-entry services.
The governor announced the first round of BJAG awards on December 8. A sum of $1,951,422 in grants went to a variety of criminal justice projects, including school safety, cybercrime prevention, automatic license plate readers, technology equipment upgrades at local police departments, police officer overtime pay for heroin-related investigations, gang reduction, and more. With today’s announcement, a grand total of $2,943,156 in BJAG grants has been distributed throughout the state of Maryland in 2016.
The recipients of the BJAG awards—which are funded through the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention—support a broad range of state and local criminal justice initiatives critical to Maryland’s ultimate goal of safe communities. Funds are intended to close gaps in services related to preventing violent crime, assisting crime victims, enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention, and rehabilitation.
A table of the final round of BJAG grants—all of which go toward Justice Reinvestment Initiatives—can be found below.
2016 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (BJAG) Going Toward Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) Projects
Jurisdiction
Recipient
Implementing Organization
Project Title
Amount
Baltimore City
Behavioral Health System Baltimore
Behavioral Health System Baltimore
LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion)
$124,700
Baltimore City
Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
Diesel Program
$41,425
Carroll County
Human Services Program of Carroll County, Inc.
Human Services Program of Carroll County, Inc.
Crime and Recidivism Prevention Program
$44,235
Carroll County
Carroll County Board of County Commissioners
Carroll County Circuit Court
Carroll County Adult Drug Court Staff Training and Travel
$6,750
Howard County
Howard County, Maryland
Howard County Department of Corrections
Re-entry Services for Pretrial and Sentenced Offenders
$69,860
Kent County
Kent County Health Department
Kent County Health Department
Medication Assisted Treatment/Re-entry
$60,367
Montgomery County
Community Mediation Maryland, Inc.
Community Mediation Maryland, Inc.
Re-entry Mediation in Detention Centers
$80,000
Prince George’s County
Take Charge Juvenile Diversion Program, Inc.
Take Charge Juvenile Diversion Program, Inc.
Re-Entry in Prince George’s County
$72,400
Prince George’s County
Prince George’s County, Maryland
Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
Prince George’s County Offender
Re-entry Assessment and Data Program
$75,000
St. Mary’s County
Walden Sierra, Inc.
Walden Sierra, Inc.
Pre-Trial Case Management Treatment Services
$40,640
Statewide
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
Utilization of the LSI-R for the Development of Re-Entry Case Planning for Offenders
$299,891
Wicomico County
Wicomico County, Maryland
Wicomico County Department of Corrections
Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program (RSAT)
$76,466
Total for JRI Projects: $991,734