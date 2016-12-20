For immediate release:

Governor Larry Hogan Names Judge Daniel M. Long as Chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board

Also Announces Final Round of Byrne Justice Assistance Grants; Nearly $1 Million Will Go Toward Justice Reinvestment

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced Judge Daniel M. Long as chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board, a 25-member board that oversees the implementation of Maryland’s comprehensive criminal justice reform law. The Justice Reinvestment Act (SB 1005), signed into law by Governor Hogan last May, established the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board and charged its members with monitoring progress and compliance with the implementation of the law.

“I was proud to sign the Justice Reinvestment Act, which will help Maryland better protect our communities, restore families, and broaden economic opportunity for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “Making these reforms a reality will be critical to our success in achieving better outcomes for public safety, the criminal justice process, and for Marylanders who deserve a second chance. I am confident that the members of the board, led by Judge Long, will serve Maryland well in this capacity.

“I am honored to have been selected by the governor to serve as chair of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board,” said Judge Long. “I am looking forward to working with the members to ensure that our public safety dollars are spent in a cost-effective manner, while being mindful that the safety of the state’s citizens is always our number-one priority.”

Judge Long has been a circuit court judge in Somerset County since 1990 and administrative judge for the First Judicial Circuit since 1996. Judge Long served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1983 to 1990, representing Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. During his time in the General Assembly, Judge Long chaired the Judiciary Committee and was vice chair of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.

“It is my pleasure to announce the members of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board,” said Glenn Fueston, member of the board and executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, which is charged with staffing the board. “We look forward to upholding the principles set forth in this groundbreaking bill, namely reinvesting in drug treatment and other programs that will help prevent people from cycling through the system.”

The Oversight Board will be advised by the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission and the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Board, both established by the legislation. It will meet quarterly as required by the Act and will collect and analyze data, create performance measures to track effectiveness, and make recommendations for the reinvestment of savings realized under the provisions of the Act. The board will hold its first meeting on January 4, 2017.

Members of the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board include:

Judge Daniel M. Long, Chair—Appointed by the Governor

Senator Michael Hough, District 4, Frederick and Carroll Counties—Appointed by the President of the Senate

Delegate Kathleen Dumais, District 15, Montgomery County—Appointed by the Speaker of the House

V. Glenn Fueston Jr., Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention—designated by the JRA

Patricia Goins-Johnson, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services—designee of the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

John R. Greene Jr., Maryland Parole Commission—designee of the Chair of the Maryland Parole Commission

Major Roland Butler, Maryland State Police—designee of the Secretary of the Maryland State Police

David Eppler, Office of the Attorney General—designee of the Attorney General

Paul DeWolfe, Office of the Public Defender—designated by the JRA

Secretary David Brinkley, Department of Budget and Management—designated by the JRA

Barbara Bazron, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene—designee of the Secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene

Robert L. Green, Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation—Chair of the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission, designated by the JRA

Chief Judge John Morrissey, District Court of Maryland—Appointed by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals

Judge Kathleen Gallogly Cox, Baltimore County Circuit Court—Appointed by the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals

Constance Parker, Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation—designee of the Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Sheriff Jim Dewees, Carroll County—Appointed by the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association & Maryland Sheriffs’ Association

Scott Shellenberger, State’s Attorney, Baltimore County—President of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, designated by the JRA

Terry Kokolis, Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities—Appointed by the President of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association as a representative of a large county correctional facility

Douglas C. Devenyns, Talbot County Detention Center—Appointed by the President of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association as a representative of a small county correctional facility

Councilman Jamel R. (Mel) Franklin, Prince George’s County—designee of the President of the Maryland Association of Counties

Russell Butler, Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center—Victim’s Representative, Appointed by the Governor

Kevin Davis, Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department—Law Enforcement Representative, Appointed by the Governor

Jinlene Chan, Anne Arundel County Department of Health—Local Health Officer, Appointed by the Governor

Lori Brewster, Wicomico County Health Department—Local Health Officer, Appointed by the Governor

Perthean Toins-Banks, Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation—Direct Experience Teaching Inmates, Appointed by the Governor

To jumpstart the justice reinvestment reforms, Governor Hogan announced that, through the 2016 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (BJAG) program, a sum of $991,734 will go toward directly supporting Justice Reinvestment Initiatives (JRI) throughout Maryland, including the funding of crime and recidivism prevention programs, treatment, and re-entry services.

The governor announced the first round of BJAG awards on December 8. A sum of $1,951,422 in grants went to a variety of criminal justice projects, including school safety, cybercrime prevention, automatic license plate readers, technology equipment upgrades at local police departments, police officer overtime pay for heroin-related investigations, gang reduction, and more. With today’s announcement, a grand total of $2,943,156 in BJAG grants has been distributed throughout the state of Maryland in 2016.

The recipients of the BJAG awards—which are funded through the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention—support a broad range of state and local criminal justice initiatives critical to Maryland’s ultimate goal of safe communities. Funds are intended to close gaps in services related to preventing violent crime, assisting crime victims, enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention, and rehabilitation.

A table of the final round of BJAG grants—all of which go toward Justice Reinvestment Initiatives—can be found below.

2016 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (BJAG) Going Toward Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) Projects

Jurisdiction

Recipient

Implementing Organization

Project Title

Amount

Baltimore City

Behavioral Health System Baltimore

Behavioral Health System Baltimore

LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion)

$124,700

Baltimore City

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Diesel Program

$41,425

Carroll County

Human Services Program of Carroll County, Inc.

Human Services Program of Carroll County, Inc.

Crime and Recidivism Prevention Program

$44,235

Carroll County

Carroll County Board of County Commissioners

Carroll County Circuit Court

Carroll County Adult Drug Court Staff Training and Travel

$6,750

Howard County

Howard County, Maryland

Howard County Department of Corrections

Re-entry Services for Pretrial and Sentenced Offenders

$69,860

Kent County

Kent County Health Department

Kent County Health Department

Medication Assisted Treatment/Re-entry

$60,367

Montgomery County

Community Mediation Maryland, Inc.

Community Mediation Maryland, Inc.

Re-entry Mediation in Detention Centers

$80,000

Prince George’s County

Take Charge Juvenile Diversion Program, Inc.

Take Charge Juvenile Diversion Program, Inc.

Re-Entry in Prince George’s County

$72,400

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County, Maryland

Prince George’s County Department of Corrections

Prince George’s County Offender

Re-entry Assessment and Data Program

$75,000

St. Mary’s County

Walden Sierra, Inc.

Walden Sierra, Inc.

Pre-Trial Case Management Treatment Services

$40,640

Statewide

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Utilization of the LSI-R for the Development of Re-Entry Case Planning for Offenders

$299,891

Wicomico County

Wicomico County, Maryland

Wicomico County Department of Corrections

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program (RSAT)

$76,466

Total for JRI Projects: $991,734