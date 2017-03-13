For immediate release:

March 13, 2017

Governor Larry Hogan Signs Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency in Maryland in Anticipation of Snowstorm

Measure Allows Coordination and Activation of Resources

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in Maryland, beginning Monday, March 13 at 9:00 PM, in response to the winter storm which could bring significant amounts of snow to areas across the state.

“Our state is taking every precaution and coordinating all available resources to respond to this winter storm,” said Governor Hogan. “We urge all Marylanders to use common sense and to stay indoors and off the roads. Now is the time to remain alert and regularly check for updated weather forecasts as conditions change.”

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will continue coordinating with all state agencies throughout the duration of this storm.

Residents can go to MEMA’s website, mema.maryland.gov, for more preparedness information and can follow MEMA’s Twitter feed, @MDMEMA, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MDMEMA, for up-to-date information.