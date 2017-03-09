Grand Jury Indicts Former Md. Del. Michael Vaughn for Bribery

by: The Associated Press

A grand jury recently indicted a former state delegate on bribery charges in a case involving liquor sales in Prince George’s County.

Democrat Michael Vaughn of Bowie, Md. resigned less than an hour before this year’s legislative session started, citing “health challenges.”

The U.S. attorney’s office said March 8 that Vaughn will make an appearance in the afternoon in court in Greenbelt, Md.

Prosecutors say Vaughn accepted more than $10,000 in cash bribes, “influencing the performance of his official duties,” including voting for a bill to expand alcohol sales on Sundays. Their statement says that from January 2015 through April 2016, Vaughn conspired with a liquor regulation official and store owners “to enrich himself personally.”

Another former Prince George’s delegate, Democrat William Campos, pleaded guilty in January to bribery and conspiracy in the case.