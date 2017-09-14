Gray Family, Attorneys: ‘This Is Not a Time to Celebrate’

On Sept. 12, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it will not bring civil rights charges against the six Baltimore Police Department officers connected to the death of Freddie Gray in Apr. 2015.

Gray’s family was scheduled to speak during a press conference at the offices of their attorney William H. “Billy” Murphy Sept. 13, but decided to forgo the cameras and instead conveyed their sentiments through their attorney.

“The family is tired of getting bad news, as I’m sure you can understand,” said Murphy during the press conference. “They’re tired of being used as props for the genuine sorrow that they do not wish to experience over and over again…This is not a time to celebrate.”

Murphy also made a point of thanking Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who indicted the six officers in Gray’s death and seemingly accused the Baltimore City Police Department of misconduct in the investigation of those six officers.

“I’m particularly gratified at the tremendous effort and courage of Marilyn Mosby which, unlike most prosecutors was outraged at what you saw and did her very best to accomplish the goal of holding one or more police officers accountable,” Murphy said. “I also want to point out that in the future, hopefully before this next election, you will see the extent to which various members of the Police Department of Baltimore City deliberately obstructed this investigation. I believe…without question, that in several significant ways her investigation was sabotaged,” Murphy added.

The Baltimore delegation of the U.S. Congress; Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. John Sarbanes, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, Sen. Ben Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (all D-MD), issued the following statement regarding the DOJ decision not to prosecute the officers connected to Gray’s death:

“We are disappointed by the reports that DOJ will not seek justice for Freddie Gray, but we are not surprised. We must now focus on ensuring that BPD has the resources it needs to implement the court-ordered consent decree and repair the sacred trust between police officers and the people they are sworn to protect,” the delegation stated.

